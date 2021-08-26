-
Max Homa shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa rolls in 19-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
