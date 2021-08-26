-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth McNealy hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
