Matt Jones shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Jones got to the green in 2 and sunk a 65-foot putt for eagle, bringing Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Jones chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
