Marc Leishman shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman rolls in 28-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Leishman hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Leishman's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Leishman's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Leishman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
