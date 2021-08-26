-
-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes' birdie putt from off the green at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Hughes's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Hughes had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
-
-