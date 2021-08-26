-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
-
-