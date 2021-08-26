  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen talks about his recent neck injury and how he plans to recover and play this week.
    Interviews

    Louis Oosthuizen on his neck injury before the BMW Championship

