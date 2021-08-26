-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Louis Oosthuizen on his neck injury before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen talks about his recent neck injury and how he plans to recover and play this week.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oosthuizen had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Oosthuizen's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Oosthuizen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
