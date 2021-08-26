In his first round at the BMW Championship, Lee Westwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Westwood finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Lee Westwood hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Westwood's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Westwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Westwood hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westwood at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Westwood's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Westwood had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.