Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
