Kevin Na shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na makes birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Kevin Na hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Na had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
Na tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to even-par for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Na chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.
