-
-
Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kisner's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-