Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Mitchell's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 17th, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.