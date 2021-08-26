  • Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 BMW Championship, Keith Mitchell talks about the challenge of playing at Caves Valley Golf Club for the first time and his plan for getting familiar with it.
    Keith Mitchell on playing a new course before the BMW Championship

