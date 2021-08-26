-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley rolls in 28-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Bradley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Bradley hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.
-
-