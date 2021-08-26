-
K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes 11-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, K.H. Lee had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
