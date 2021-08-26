-
Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes up-and-down birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Thomas's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Thomas had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Thomas's tee shot went 217 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
