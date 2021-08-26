  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

