Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Spieth's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Spieth's tee shot went 232 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Spieth's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Spieth hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Spieth's tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.