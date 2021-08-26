  • Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.