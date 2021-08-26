-
-
Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Sam Burns; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Jon Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rahm hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Rahm's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 7 under for the round.
-
-