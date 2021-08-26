-
Joaquin Niemann posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Niemann finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Niemann hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
