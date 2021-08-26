-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, Paul Casey, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Vegas's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Vegas had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
