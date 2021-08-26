-
Jason Kokrak shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kokrak's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Kokrak had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 13th, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
