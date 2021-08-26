-
Hudson Swafford shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a 342 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Swafford had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Swafford's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
