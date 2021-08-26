-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's 20-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Matsuyama's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
