Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Higgs's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgs's 173 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.