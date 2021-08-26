-
-
Harris English posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Harris English finds the green in two to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Harris English hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Harris English chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
-
-