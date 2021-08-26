-
Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Dustin Johnson; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Varner III hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 158 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 under for the round.
