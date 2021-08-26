-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, van Rooyen's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
