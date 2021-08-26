In his first round at the BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo's tee shot went 231 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Grillo's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Grillo's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.