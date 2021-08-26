-
Dustin Johnson shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Webb Simpson and Harold Varner III; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; and Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 568-yard par-5 12th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Johnson hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
