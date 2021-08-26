-
-
Daniel Berger putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 second, Daniel Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Berger chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
-
-