  • Corey Conners putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.