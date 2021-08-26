-
Corey Conners putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Corey Conners hit his 90 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Conners's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
