Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Morikawa's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
