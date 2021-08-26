-
Chris Kirk comes back from a rocky start in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kirk finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, Paul Casey, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Chris Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Kirk had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
