Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hoffman hit his 241 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
