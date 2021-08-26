In his first round at the BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Schwartzel had a 332-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 2-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Schwartzel's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.