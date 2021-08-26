-
-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Ortiz had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Ortiz took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Ortiz's 191 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
-
-