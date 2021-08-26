-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
