Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Cameron Smith in the first round at the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith sticks approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Smith finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cameron Smith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Smith's 189 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
