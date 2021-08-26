-
Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Champ chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Champ's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
