Cam Davis shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 344 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Davis's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Davis's 158 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
