In his first round at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau's his second shot went 122 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, DeChambeau's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeChambeau at 3 under for the round.