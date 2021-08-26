-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka approach from the rough yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Brooks Koepka's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Koepka chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept Koepka at 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
