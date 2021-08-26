-
Brian Harman shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman's rough wedge to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Harman's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
