Branden Grace shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Branden Grace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round in 69th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Grace's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grace's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Grace's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Grace got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 4 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.
