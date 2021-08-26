-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the par-5 fourth, Horschel chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Horschel had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 196 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Horschel's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
