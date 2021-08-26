-
Alex Noren comes back from a rocky start in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Alex Noren chips in for birdie from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 11th hole.
Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Noren finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On his second stroke on the 589-yard par-5 second, Alex Noren went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
