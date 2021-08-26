-
Abraham Ancer shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round in 3rd at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Ancer's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
