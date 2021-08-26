-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wise had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Wise chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Wise hit his 119 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.
