In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Zack Sucher hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Sucher hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sucher chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

Sucher got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Sucher's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sucher's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Sucher's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sucher had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.