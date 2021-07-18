-
Will Grimmer shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Will Grimmer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grimmer finished his day tied for 47th at 9 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Grimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Grimmer hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 2 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Grimmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grimmer to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Grimmer chipped in his fifth from 90 yards, carding a par. This kept Grimmer at 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Grimmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grimmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Grimmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grimmer at 2 under for the round.
