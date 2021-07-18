Wilco Nienaber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Nienaber finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Nienaber had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Nienaber's tee shot went 168 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Nienaber's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Nienaber chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Nienaber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nienaber to 5 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Nienaber hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 6 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 5 under for the round.